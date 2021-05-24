Col. Shannon Smith, the 124th Fighter Wing commander, speaks during a during a 75th Anniversary celebration May 24, 2021 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. During the ceremony Smith spoke to the accomplishments and history of the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 23:36
|Photo ID:
|6661247
|VIRIN:
|210524-Z-IM874-1042
|Resolution:
|5027x2828
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
If You Don’t Know Where You’ve Been, How Do You Know Where You’re Going
