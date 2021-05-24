Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg

Attendees of a 75th Anniversary celebration gather and talk around a specially painted heritage A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the 124th Fighter Wing, May 24, 2021 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The event marked the 75th anniversary of the 405th Fighter Squadrons redesignation as the 190th Fighter Squadron on May 24, 1946. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

