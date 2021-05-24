Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg [Image 7 of 10]

    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Attendees of a 75th Anniversary celebration gather and talk around a specially painted heritage A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the 124th Fighter Wing, May 24, 2021 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The event marked the 75th anniversary of the 405th Fighter Squadrons redesignation as the 190th Fighter Squadron on May 24, 1946. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    COMREL
    Heritage Aircraft
    405th Fighter Squadron

