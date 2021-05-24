Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg

Mayors from the various cities in the Treasure Valley, Idaho, gather for a group photo in front of a specially painted heritage A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the 124th Fighter Wing, after a 75th Anniversary celebration May 24, 2021 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The mayors were invited to join in the birthday of the 190th Fighter Squadron, which was established on May 24, 1946. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

