Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg [Image 5 of 10]

    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Mayors from the various cities in the Treasure Valley, Idaho, gather for a group photo in front of a specially painted heritage A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the 124th Fighter Wing, after a 75th Anniversary celebration May 24, 2021 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The mayors were invited to join in the birthday of the 190th Fighter Squadron, which was established on May 24, 1946. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 23:36
    Photo ID: 6661248
    VIRIN: 210524-Z-IM874-1052
    Resolution: 5554x3124
    Size: 9.53 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Mayors
    COMREL
    Heritage Aircraft
    405th Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT