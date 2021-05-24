The fuselage of a heritage A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the 124th Fighter Wing, bears the designation of 8N at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 24, 2021. The 8N designation was painted on the side of the 405th Fighter Squadron’s P-47 Thunderbolts during World War II and this squadron would be redesignated as the 190th Fighter Squadron on May 24, 1946. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 23:36
|Photo ID:
|6661252
|VIRIN:
|210524-Z-IM874-1130
|Resolution:
|5138x2890
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
