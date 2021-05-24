Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg

The fuselage of a heritage A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the 124th Fighter Wing, bears the designation of 8N at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 24, 2021. The 8N designation was painted on the side of the 405th Fighter Squadron’s P-47 Thunderbolts during World War II and this squadron would be redesignated as the 190th Fighter Squadron on May 24, 1946. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

