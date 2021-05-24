Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg

The tail flash of a heritage A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the 124th Fighter Wing, bears the numbers 405190 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 24, 2021. The numbers represent the redesignation of the 405th Fighter Squadron as the 190th Fighter Squadron by the order of the secretary of war on May 24, 1946. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

