An A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the 124th Fighter Wing, poses for a photo in front of building 1530 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 24, 2021. The aircraft was painted to honor the heritage of the Idaho Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 23:36
|Photo ID:
|6661245
|VIRIN:
|210524-Z-IM874-1115
|Resolution:
|4457x2507
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
If You Don’t Know Where You’ve Been, How Do You Know Where You’re Going
