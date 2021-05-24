Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg

The 124th Fighter Wing unveils a specially painted heritage A-10 Thunderbolt II during a 75th Anniversary celebration May 24, 2021 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. At the direction of the secretary of war the 405th Fighter Squadron was redesignated the 190th Fighter Squadron on May 24, 1946. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

