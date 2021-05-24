Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg [Image 3 of 10]

    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 124th Fighter Wing unveils a specially painted heritage A-10 Thunderbolt II during a 75th Anniversary celebration May 24, 2021 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. At the direction of the secretary of war the 405th Fighter Squadron was redesignated the 190th Fighter Squadron on May 24, 1946. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 23:36
    Photo ID: 6661246
    VIRIN: 210524-Z-IM874-1025
    Resolution: 5319x2992
    Size: 8.95 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg
    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    If You Don&rsquo;t Know Where You&rsquo;ve Been, How Do You Know Where You&rsquo;re Going

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    75th Anniversary
    Heritage Aircraft
    405th Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT