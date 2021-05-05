Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 AES medical training flight [Image 9 of 9]

    18 AES medical training flight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Joshua Egler, a medical technician from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, wears an oxygen mask during a training flight on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, over Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. The 18th AES is capable of deploying with the 909th ARS for medical situations on a moment’s notice. Both the 18th AES and 909th ARS are on 24-hour standby to be ready to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

