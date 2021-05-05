18 AES medical training flight

U.S. Air Force Capt. Amanda Scanlon, a flight nurse from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, checks on a mannequin-simulated patient in flight on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, over Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. The 18th AES is primarily for military and DoD personnel but can be used in any medical situation to support U.S. allies. The 18th AES ensures they can safely transport a variety of patients while providing expert care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

