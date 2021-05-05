Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 AES medical training flight [Image 8 of 9]

    18 AES medical training flight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Dillon Wright, left, and Senior Airman Joshua Egler, right, both medical technicians from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, perform CPR and assisted breathing on a mannequin-simulated patient in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, from Kadena Air Base, Japan, flying over the Japanese Sea, May 5, 2021. The 18th AES also has the ability to use their medical skills on other aircraft if the situation calls for it. The 18th AES is primarily composed of Airmen who volunteer for this special duty which requires them to be highly trained and skilled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Medical
    KC-135
    18 AES
    INDOPACOM

