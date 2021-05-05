18 AES medical training flight

Tech. Sgt. Dillon Wright, left, and Senior Airman Joshua Egler, right, both medical technicians from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, perform CPR and assisted breathing on a mannequin-simulated patient in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, from Kadena Air Base, Japan, flying over the Japanese Sea, May 5, 2021. The 18th AES also has the ability to use their medical skills on other aircraft if the situation calls for it. The 18th AES is primarily composed of Airmen who volunteer for this special duty which requires them to be highly trained and skilled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP