    18 AES medical training flight [Image 1 of 9]

    18 AES medical training flight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Frank Schaefer, a charge medical technician from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, sets up a post to lay mannequin-simulated patients during transport in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. The 18th AES is able to provide in-flight care to patients aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker. The KC-135 Stratotanker is able to transport injured patients to more advanced medical facilities in various regions of the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 18 AES medical training flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    KC-135
    18 AES
    INDOPACOM

