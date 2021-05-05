Senior Airman Frank Schaefer, a charge medical technician from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, sets up a post to lay mannequin-simulated patients during transport in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. The 18th AES is able to provide in-flight care to patients aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker. The KC-135 Stratotanker is able to transport injured patients to more advanced medical facilities in various regions of the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 01:44
|Photo ID:
|6650982
|VIRIN:
|210505-F-GO302-001
|Resolution:
|7567x5045
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18 AES medical training flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT