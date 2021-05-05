Senior Airman Frank Schaefer, a charge medical technician from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, sets up a post to lay mannequin-simulated patients during transport in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. The 18th AES is able to provide in-flight care to patients aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker. The KC-135 Stratotanker is able to transport injured patients to more advanced medical facilities in various regions of the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 01:44 Photo ID: 6650982 VIRIN: 210505-F-GO302-001 Resolution: 7567x5045 Size: 1.16 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18 AES medical training flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.