18 AES medical training flight

U.S. service members from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron prepare for a medical training flight on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. The 18th AES trains routinely for a variety of medical scenarios to be ready at a moment’s notice. Preparation is one of the key steps in ensuring the success of a mission. The week of May 12, is recognized as National Nurses and Medical Technicians Week, when the contributions of nurses and technicians are honored. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

