    18 AES medical training flight [Image 4 of 9]

    18 AES medical training flight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Melissa Cadorette, a medical crew director from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, places electrodes on a mannequin-simulated patient to set up an electrocardiogram, or an EKG, in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, from Kadena Air Base, Japan, flying over the Japanese Sea, May 5, 2021. The 18th AES and 909th ARS are able to respond to medical emergencies in various regions at a moment’s notice. The ability of the 18th AES to mobilize quickly and provide critical in-flight care greatly increases the chances of survival for victims of illness or injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 01:44
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Medical
    KC-135
    18 AES
    INDOPACOM

