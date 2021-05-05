U.S. Air Force Capt. Melissa Cadorette, a medical crew director from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, places electrodes on a mannequin-simulated patient to set up an electrocardiogram, or an EKG, in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, from Kadena Air Base, Japan, flying over the Japanese Sea, May 5, 2021. The 18th AES and 909th ARS are able to respond to medical emergencies in various regions at a moment’s notice. The ability of the 18th AES to mobilize quickly and provide critical in-flight care greatly increases the chances of survival for victims of illness or injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 01:44 Photo ID: 6650986 VIRIN: 210505-F-GO302-004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.39 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18 AES medical training flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.