Senior Airman Frank Schaefer, a charge medical technician from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, performs CPR on a mannequin-simulated patient in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, from Kadena Air Base, Japan, flying over the Japanese Sea, May 5, 2021. The 18th AES primarily focuses on the safety of the patient and stabilizing them until they arrive to the proper facility. The 18th AES optimize the aircraft they use to treat patients for their specific needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 01:44 Photo ID: 6650987 VIRIN: 210505-F-GO302-005 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.86 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18 AES medical training flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.