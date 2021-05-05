18 AES medical training flight

Senior Airman Frank Schaefer, a charge medical technician from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, sifts through a medical kit for requested medication and syringes in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, from Kadena Air Base, Japan, flying over the Japanese Sea, May 5, 2021. The 18th AES is able to provide care for hours and sometimes days as they transport people from one location to another. The 18th AES typically works in five-man teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
