18 AES medical training flight

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kati Joen, left, a mission clinical coordinator from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Amanda Scanlon, right, a flight nurse, discuss the plan to load mannequin-simulated patients in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. The primary mission of the 18th AES is to support medical operations in wartimes, during various contingencies and during natural disaster relief operations. The 18th AES along with the 909th ARS maintain a 24-hour alert for emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP