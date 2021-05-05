Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 AES medical training flight [Image 3 of 9]

    18 AES medical training flight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kati Joen, left, a mission clinical coordinator from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Amanda Scanlon, right, a flight nurse, discuss the plan to load mannequin-simulated patients in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. The primary mission of the 18th AES is to support medical operations in wartimes, during various contingencies and during natural disaster relief operations. The 18th AES along with the 909th ARS maintain a 24-hour alert for emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18 AES medical training flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    KC-135
    18 AES
    INDOPACOM

