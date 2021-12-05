U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group support military personnel and heavy equipment offload from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, during exercise Swift Response 21 at Cheshnegirovo Airfield, Bulgaria, May 12, 2021. The 435th CRG is dedicated to opening and operating airfields in austere environments, enabling the employment of airpower anywhere in the U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 10:14 Photo ID: 6647727 VIRIN: 210512-F-KY598-1418 Resolution: 5635x3170 Size: 9.14 MB Location: CHESHNEGIROVO AIRFIELD, BG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.