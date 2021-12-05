Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group support military personnel and heavy equipment offload from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, during exercise Swift Response 21 at Cheshnegirovo Airfield, Bulgaria, May 12, 2021. The 435th CRG is dedicated to opening and operating airfields in austere environments, enabling the employment of airpower anywhere in the U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 10:14
|Photo ID:
|6647727
|VIRIN:
|210512-F-KY598-1418
|Resolution:
|5635x3170
|Size:
|9.14 MB
|Location:
|CHESHNEGIROVO AIRFIELD, BG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
