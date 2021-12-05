Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry [Image 8 of 9]

    Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry

    CHESHNEGIROVO AIRFIELD, BULGARIA

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team secure the airfield after the arrival of additional 435th CRG Airmen during exercise Swift Response 21 at Cheshnegirovo Airfield, Bulgaria, May 12, 2021. In support of the National Defense Strategy and NATO deterrence objectives, Swift Response 21 built strategic readiness by mobilizing and deploying forces, sustaining them in a training environment and redeploying them when their mission is complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

