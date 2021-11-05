A paratrooper drops onto Cheshnegirovo Airfield, Bulgaria, during exercise Swift Response 21, May 11, 2021. The exercise included airborne operations in Estonia, Bulgaria and Romania involving more than 7,000 troops from 11 countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 10:13 Photo ID: 6647724 VIRIN: 210511-F-KY598-1528 Resolution: 4763x3785 Size: 7.05 MB Location: CHESHNEGIROVO AIRFIELD, BG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.