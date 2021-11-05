Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacklyn Edgmond, 435th Security Forces Squadron ground combat readiness training center instructor, secures an initial operating perimeter after joint forcible entry into Cheshnegirovo Airfield, Bulgaria, during exercise Swift Response 21, May 11, 2021. During the exercise, the 435th Contingency Response Group sharpened its expeditionary skills and demonstrated its ability to stand-up core air mobility support functions and additional combat support functions that would enable self-sustained airfield operations in an austere location during a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

