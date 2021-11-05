U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cameron Piontek, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency air traffic controller, secures an initial operating perimeter after joint forcible entry into Cheshnegirovo Airfield, Bulgaria, during exercise Swift Response 21, May 11, 2021. Rapid airfield security, assessment and performance of initial airfield operations enabled joint delivery of troops and heavy equipment cargo in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 10:13 Photo ID: 6647721 VIRIN: 210511-F-KY598-1102 Resolution: 4583x3049 Size: 7.43 MB Location: CHESHNEGIROVO AIRFIELD, BG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.