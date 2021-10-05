Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Gilliland, 435th Contingency Response Squadron radio frequency transmissions systems technician, prepares for joint forcible entry into Cheshnegirovo Airfield, Bulgaria, during exercise Swift Response 21 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, May 10, 2021. The 435th Contingency Response Group, attached to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing located at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is the only contingency response force in the U.S. Air Force that maintains an airborne insertion capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

