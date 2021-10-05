Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry [Image 2 of 9]

    Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry

    PáPA AIR BASE, HUNGARY

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Gilliland, 435th Contingency Response Squadron radio frequency transmissions systems technician, prepares for joint forcible entry into Cheshnegirovo Airfield, Bulgaria, during exercise Swift Response 21 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, May 10, 2021. The 435th Contingency Response Group, attached to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing located at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is the only contingency response force in the U.S. Air Force that maintains an airborne insertion capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

    Bulgaria
    435th Contingency Response Group
    Swift Response
    435th Contingency Response Squadron
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    Cheshnegirovo Airfield

