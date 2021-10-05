U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Gilliland, 435th Contingency Response Squadron radio frequency transmissions systems technician, prepares for joint forcible entry into Cheshnegirovo Airfield, Bulgaria, during exercise Swift Response 21 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, May 10, 2021. The 435th Contingency Response Group, attached to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing located at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is the only contingency response force in the U.S. Air Force that maintains an airborne insertion capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 10:12
|Photo ID:
|6647720
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-KY598-1064
|Resolution:
|5495x3656
|Size:
|15.11 MB
|Location:
|PáPA AIR BASE, HU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
