Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Schnell, 435th Contingency Response Squadron assistant director of operations, prepares for night operations during exercise Swift Response 21 at Cheshnegirovo Airfield, Bulgaria, May 11, 2021. The 435th Contingency Response Group provides 24/7 alert capabilities through scalable, cross-functional and rapidly deployable forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

