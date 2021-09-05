Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry [Image 1 of 9]

    Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry

    PáPA AIR BASE, HUNGARY

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Schnell, 435th Contingency Response Squadron assistant director of operations, uses a terrain model to rehearse a joint forcible entry mission into Cheshnegirovo Airfield, Bulgaria, with the 435th Contingency Response Group airfield assessment and first-in security team during exercise Swift Response 21 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, May 9, 2021. During the exercise, the 435th CRG executed the opening and operating of an airfield in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 10:12
    Location: PáPA AIR BASE, HU
    Ramstein Air Base

    Bulgaria
    435th Contingency Response Group
    Swift Response
    435th Contingency Response Squadron
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    Cheshnegirovo Airfield

