Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Schnell, 435th Contingency Response Squadron assistant director of operations, uses a terrain model to rehearse a joint forcible entry mission into Cheshnegirovo Airfield, Bulgaria, with the 435th Contingency Response Group airfield assessment and first-in security team during exercise Swift Response 21 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, May 9, 2021. During the exercise, the 435th CRG executed the opening and operating of an airfield in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

