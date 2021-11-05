Swift Response 21: 435th CRG opens airfield after joint forcible entry

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 446th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, drops Air Force and U.S. Army paratroopers onto Cheshnegirovo Airfield, Bulgaria, during exercise Swift Response 21, May 11, 2021. As part of DEFENDER-Europe, an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led, multinational, joint exercise, Swift Response is one of several associated exercises designed to build strategic and operational readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

