U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Carta and Senior Airman Tymalik Garrison, 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit personnel, lay cement on simulated runway damage during Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 9, 2021. During the course of this training, Airmen learned operational concepts from other career fields to better support the 35th Fighter Wing, and to be ready to respond to potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 22:19 Photo ID: 6643971 VIRIN: 210409-F-TG061-1398 Resolution: 5083x3631 Size: 2.12 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.