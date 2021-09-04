Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8]

    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Carta and Senior Airman Tymalik Garrison, 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit personnel, lay cement on simulated runway damage during Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 9, 2021. During the course of this training, Airmen learned operational concepts from other career fields to better support the 35th Fighter Wing, and to be ready to respond to potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 22:19
    Photo ID: 6643971
    VIRIN: 210409-F-TG061-1398
    Resolution: 5083x3631
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    ACE
    Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT