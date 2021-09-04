U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing learn to lay cement during Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 9, 2021. The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron trained Airmen from different units to repair runway damage in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 22:18 Photo ID: 6643970 VIRIN: 210409-F-TG061-1366 Resolution: 6016x3983 Size: 2.44 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.