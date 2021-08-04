U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Davis Angel, a 35th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, assembles a Small Shelter System during Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2021. Airmen from various squadrons learned operational concepts from the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron to become Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

