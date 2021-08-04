U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Wilks, a 35th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production craftsman, tosses a carabiner over a Small Shelter System structure during Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2021. ACE produces Multi-Capable Airmen who are able to support other squadron’s assignments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 22:18
|Photo ID:
|6643968
|VIRIN:
|210408-F-TG061-1348
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT