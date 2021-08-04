Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Wilks, a 35th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production craftsman, tosses a carabiner over a Small Shelter System structure during Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2021. ACE produces Multi-Capable Airmen who are able to support other squadron’s assignments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

