U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing unpack a Small Shelter System during Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2021. Airmen from various units on base learned other career fields’ roles, allowing Misawa to be primed and equipped to accomplish the mission in challenging conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

