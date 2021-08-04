Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, participating in Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training, pull a tent’s tarp over a structure at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2021. ACE is a multi-squadron concept aimed at developing Multi-Capable Airmen to operate from austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
