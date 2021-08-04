Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base [Image 1 of 8]

    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing attend an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) class hosted by the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2021. Airmen discussed ACE concepts, which enable forces in the Indo-Pacific region to be mobile and ready to defend allied and U.S. interests at a moments notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 22:18
    Photo ID: 6643964
    VIRIN: 210408-F-TG061-1007
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    ACE
    Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT