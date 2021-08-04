U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing attend an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) class hosted by the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2021. Airmen discussed ACE concepts, which enable forces in the Indo-Pacific region to be mobile and ready to defend allied and U.S. interests at a moments notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 22:18 Photo ID: 6643964 VIRIN: 210408-F-TG061-1007 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.59 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.