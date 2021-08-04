U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kealani Gaspard, a 35th Operations Support Squadron intelligence analyst, carries a Small Shelter System roof beam to its designated spot during Agile Combat Employment training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2021. Participants trained to be Multi-Capable Airmen, allowing for a more agile and resilient force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

Date Taken: 04.08.2021