31 MXS participates in readiness exercise

Members from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) fire department prepare a gurney to transport a simulated unconscious member during an aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2021. The 31st CES fire department responded in less than nine minutes, and provided first aid to a member trapped in a fuel tank. The exercise involved 31st Fighter Wing safety, bioengineering and the 31st CESfire department, and annual requirements for each participant was completed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

