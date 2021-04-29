31 MXS participates in readiness exercise

Airman 1st Class Austin Weeks, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) fire department driver operator, middle, pushes a gurney toward a simulated unconscious member during an aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2021. During the annual exercise, the 31st CES fire department provided first aid to a member trapped in a fuel tank. This exercise showcased Aviano’s capabilities to quickly respond to any emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

