31 MXS participates in readiness exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cristian Martinez, left, exchanges a gas mask with Airman 1st Class Dhaikyah Geter, 31st Maintenance Squadron (MXS) aircraft fuels systems maintenance (AFSM) journeymen, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2021. The 31st MXS performed an annual aircraft fuel tank extraction and aqueous film forming foam exercise to show Aviano’s quick capability to respond to an emergency. Three AFSM members participated in the exercise, in which an attendant stayed with a trapped member while a runner notified the maintenance operations center of the emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

