    31 MXS participates in readiness exercise [Image 2 of 9]

    31 MXS participates in readiness exercise

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cristian Martinez, left, exchanges a gas mask with Airman 1st Class Dhaikyah Geter, 31st Maintenance Squadron (MXS) aircraft fuels systems maintenance (AFSM) journeymen, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2021. The 31st MXS performed an annual aircraft fuel tank extraction and aqueous film forming foam exercise to show Aviano’s quick capability to respond to an emergency. Three AFSM members participated in the exercise, in which an attendant stayed with a trapped member while a runner notified the maintenance operations center of the emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 15:24
    Photo ID: 6627000
    VIRIN: 210429-F-ZR251-1036
    Resolution: 6107x4362
    Size: 8.15 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 MXS participates in readiness exercise [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    AFFF
    Aviano AB
    exercise
    31 FW
    31 MXS

