31 MXS participates in readiness exercise

A member assigned to the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department helps a simulated unconscious member during an aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2021. The 31st Maintenance Squadron hosted an annual aircraft fuel tank extraction and aqueous film forming foam exercise to showcase Aviano’s capability to quickly respond to an emergency. The exercise involved 31st Fighter Wing safety, bioengineering and the fire department. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

