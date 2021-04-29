A member assigned to the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) fire department simulates CPR on Airman Trace Fletcher, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems maintenance journeyman, during an annual aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2021. Fletcher simulated performing emergency procedures on an unconscious member trapped in a fuel tank during the exercise. The exercise involved 31st Fighter Wing safety, bioengineering and the 31st CES fire department, and annual requirements for each participant was completed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 15:24 Photo ID: 6626999 VIRIN: 210429-F-ZR251-1134 Resolution: 4759x3173 Size: 3.8 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 MXS participates in readiness exercise [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.