Members from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) fire department hoist Airman Trace Fletcher, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems maintenance journeyman, onto a gurney during an annual aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2021. During the exercise, the 31st CES fire department provided first aid to a member trapped in a fuel tank. The 31st CES fire department responded in less than nine minutes and showcased Aviano’s ability to respond to quickly to an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 15:25 Photo ID: 6627005 VIRIN: 210429-F-ZR251-1178 Resolution: 6781x4844 Size: 8.33 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 MXS participates in readiness exercise [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.