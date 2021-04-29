31 MXS participates in readiness exercise

Airman Trace Fletcher, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cristian Martinez, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems maintenance (AFSM) journeymen, crawl out of a building during an annual aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2021. AFFF is a fire suppressant used to extinguish flammable liquid fires such as fuel fires. Members crawled out of the building to avoid the foam, which had the potential to cause a slipping hazard in a real-life-scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

Date Taken: 04.29.2021
Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
by A1C Brooke Moeder