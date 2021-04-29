Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31 MXS participates in readiness exercise [Image 8 of 9]

    31 MXS participates in readiness exercise

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Trace Fletcher, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cristian Martinez, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems maintenance (AFSM) journeymen, crawl out of a building during an annual aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2021. AFFF is a fire suppressant used to extinguish flammable liquid fires such as fuel fires. Members crawled out of the building to avoid the foam, which had the potential to cause a slipping hazard in a real-life-scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 15:25
    Photo ID: 6627006
    VIRIN: 210429-F-ZR251-1249
    Resolution: 5090x3393
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 MXS participates in readiness exercise [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 MXS participates in readiness exercise
    31 MXS participates in readiness exercise
    31 MXS participates in readiness exercise
    31 MXS participates in readiness exercise
    31 MXS participates in readiness exercise
    31 MXS participates in readiness exercise
    31 MXS participates in readiness exercise
    31 MXS participates in readiness exercise
    31 MXS participates in readiness exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    AFFF
    Aviano AB
    exercise
    31 FW
    31 MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT