31 MXS participates in readiness exercise

Members from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) fire department rush Airman Trace Fletcher, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems maintenance (AFSM) journeyman, to an ambulance during an aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2021. The exercise simulated an AFSM member trapped in an aircraft fuel tank who needed first aid. The exercise involved 31st Fighter Wing safety, bioengineering and the 31st CES fire department, and annual requirements for each participant was completed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT