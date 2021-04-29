31 MXS participates in readiness exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cristian Martinez, left, and Airman 1st Class Dhaikyah Geter, right, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems maintenance (AFSM) journeymen, carry Airman Trace Fletcher, middle, 31st MXS AFSM journeyman, out of a building during an aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2021. During the exercise Airmen simulated emergency services and responses for trapped individuals. The exercise involved 31st Fighter Wing safety, bioengineering and the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

Date Taken: 04.29.2021
Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT