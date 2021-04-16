U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Heather Gogus, a 354th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares to pick up a shipping container during a munitions barge at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 16, 2021. The purpose of the munitions barge is to replenish the 354th Fighter Wing’s munition stockpile used for both training and operational purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 17:06 Photo ID: 6606604 VIRIN: 210416-F-XX992-2144 Resolution: 5726x3736 Size: 1006.6 KB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th FW receives critical munitions from annual barge [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.