U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Heather Gogus, a 354th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares to pick up a shipping container during a munitions barge at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 16, 2021. The purpose of the munitions barge is to replenish the 354th Fighter Wing’s munition stockpile used for both training and operational purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 17:06
|Photo ID:
|6606604
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-XX992-2144
|Resolution:
|5726x3736
|Size:
|1006.6 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th FW receives critical munitions from annual barge [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
