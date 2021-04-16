354th FW receives critical munitions from annual barge

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan Bauer, bottom, a 354th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) munitions system apprentice, helps Senior Airman Heather Gogus, a 354th MXS crew chief, inspect the light of a forklift during a munitions barge at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 16, 2021. The 354th MXS prepare months in advance for the munitions barge to ensure units on base are armed and able to train. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

