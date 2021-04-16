A pile of munitions bomb component containers are prepared for inspection during a munitions barge at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 16, 2021. Some of the shipping containers received from the munitions barge contained bomb components to be used for the F-35A Lightning II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 17:06
|Photo ID:
|6606605
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-XX992-2170
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1018.28 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th FW receives critical munitions from annual barge [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong
