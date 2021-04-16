U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kameron Page, left, a 354th Maintenance Squadron munitions (MXS) operations journeyman, directs, Senior Airman Heather Gogus, a 354th MXS crew chief, in unloading a shipping container using a forklift, during a munitions barge at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 16, 2021. There were 30 shipping containers containing several munition components received and inspected by Airmen from all over the wing during the munitions barge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 17:06 Photo ID: 6606601 VIRIN: 210416-F-XX992-2112 Resolution: 5635x3112 Size: 1.01 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th FW receives critical munitions from annual barge [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.