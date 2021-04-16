354th FW receives critical munitions from annual barge

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kameron Page, right, a 354th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) munitions operations journeyman, guides, Senior Airman Heather Gogus, a 354th MXS crew chief in unloading a shipping container using a forklift during a munitions barge at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 16, 2021. Over 80 Airmen across the 354th Fighter Wing worked collectively to receive, inspect and store munitions during the barge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

