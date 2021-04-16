U.S. Air Force Airman Tel Jensen, a 354th Maintenance Squadron munitions stockpile management crew chief, removes a lock during a munitions barge at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 16, 2021. The munitions barge is the biannual receiving, inspection and storing of munitions supplies to be used by several squadrons across the 354th Fighter Wing for both operational and training purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 17:06 Photo ID: 6606606 VIRIN: 210416-F-XX992-2173 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.1 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th FW receives critical munitions from annual barge [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.