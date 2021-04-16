354th FW receives critical munitions from annual barge

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kameron Page, left, a 354th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) munitions operations journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Carter Preston, a 354th MXS munitions stockpile apprentice, plan a shipping container unloading during a munitions barge at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 16, 2021. The munitions barge is spearheaded by the munitions flight in collaboration with units from the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

