    354th FW receives critical munitions from annual barge

    354th FW receives critical munitions from annual barge

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kameron Page, left, a 354th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) munitions operations journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Carter Preston, a 354th MXS munitions stockpile apprentice, plan a shipping container unloading during a munitions barge at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 16, 2021. The munitions barge is spearheaded by the munitions flight in collaboration with units from the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    This work, 354th FW receives critical munitions from annual barge [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    354th Maintenance Squadron
    Eielson AFB
    354th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    munitions barge

