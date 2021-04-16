354th FW receives critical munitions from annual barge

U.S. Airmen from the 354th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) and 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) check inventory during a munitions barge at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 16, 2021. More commonly known as ‘the barge’, the munitions barge is a biannual munitions receiving, inspection and storing accomplished by the 354th MXS with support from the 354th LRS and the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

